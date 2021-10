The province is reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

Health and Wellness Department officials say there were 27 new cases on Saturday, 16 new cases on Sunday, 22 new cases on Monday and 34 new cases today.

The bulk of new infections were in Central Zone with 86; six cases in Western Zone, Four in Northern Zone and three in Eastern Zone.

There are now 197 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; 15 people are in hospital, including two in ICU.