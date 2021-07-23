Nova Scotia Identifies Two New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. There is also one recovery.

The new infections are in Central Zone. One is related to a close contact of a previously reported case. The other is associated to travel and is connection to the Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS Halifax.

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

There are 12 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no one in hospital.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 2,821 tests.

The province has also announced it is renewing its state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensuring safety measures and other important actions can continue. The new order takes effect at noon Sunday and continues to August 8th.

The province has also indicated it will no longer release COVID-19 data on weekends. Monday COVID-19 updates from the province will include weekend data.