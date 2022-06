The Nova Scotia International Tattoo is back for 2022, June 25th at Scotiabank Center someone in our listening area will enjoy it in person. Fill out the info in the link below and on June 22nd we’ll announce the winner.

Driven by AV Veterinary, Port Hawkesbury, DeCoste Interiors South River Rd Antigonish, Hawthorne Convenience/ S&L Bakery Antigonish and The White Lotus New Glasgow.