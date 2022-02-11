Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to resume Season February 14th

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has agreed to resume play on Monday. The board decided all play would take place within the Fred Fox and Sid Rowe divisions. It also agreed that all teams will qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will begin March First with the third and sixth place teams and fourth and fifth place teams in each division playing a Best of Five mini-series concluding by no later than March 8th.

League Semi-Finals will start March 10th, the Divisional Finals March 25th and the Provincial Championship Series April 8th. The league champion will advance to the Don Johnson Memorial Cup Atlantic Championship in Cocagne, New Brunswick that starts April 26th.