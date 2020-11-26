Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to Shut Down Until after the Christmas Break

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has voted to suspend league operations effective Tuesday, December 1st at 12 midnight until the Christmas break is completed in early January.

There was considerable discussion among League Governors as to whether the NSJHL should allow the Antigonish Bulldogs, Strait Pirates, the Junior Miners and the Eskasoni Eagles to continue to play as they are the only teams currently allowed to under the directive from Public Health. The Governors decided it would allow the Junior Miners to play games against the Pirates and Eagles this weekend, and the Pirates to face-off against the Bulldogs on Sunday night in Antigonish. After further discussion, the league approved a motion to suspend operations beginning Tuesday until after the conclusion of the Christmas Break.

The Board will meet again on December 15th to discuss what the league will look like moving forward in 2021.