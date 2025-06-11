Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Withdraws from Don Johnson Cup

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League has announced it is withdrawing from participating in the Don Johnson Cup, effectively immediately.

In a release, the league states the decision was made following a vote by the league’s Board of Governors. League President Gerard MacDonald says this was not a decision it took lightly. He says as the landscape of junior hockey in the region continues to evolve, the league feels it is essential to prioritize the internaal development and strengthening of the NSJHL’s operations and structure.

The league says it views the decision as a necessary step step toward long-term sustainability and success..