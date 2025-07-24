Nova Scotia Law Enforcement Torch Run is taking place in Pictou County today

The annual Nova Scotia Law Enforcement Torch Run is taking place in Pictou County. This year, the Law Enforcement Torch run is being held in conjunction with Michelin Torch Run. The event will see law enforcement agency workers and Michelin employees running through Pictou County while carrying a torch in support of Special Olympics and the summer games in Antigonish this weekend.

The Nova Scotia Torch Run will start at the Michelin Canada Granton Plant at 1:00 p.m. with the lighting of the Torch. From there, Michelin employees, law enforcement officers, and Special Olympic Athletes will carry the Flame of Hope throughout Pictou County finishing at the New Glasgow Regional Police Station around 4:30 p.m.

The final leg of the Torch will see the torch escorted into Antigonish and into the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games 2025.

Constable Ken MacDonald with the New Glasgow Regional Police said the main focus of the LETR is the importance of inclusion, saying members carry the torch as a symbol of hope.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising organization for Special Olympics