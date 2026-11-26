The Nova Scotia Liberal Caucus and new leader Becky Druhan have a message for the provincial government on data centers.

During a press conference yesterday, Druhan said the caucus feels Premier Tim Houston should put the proposed data center in Point Tupper on hold and make no further commitments until government can demonstrate such a facility can proceed safely, responsibly and to the benefit of Nova Scotians.

Druhan said they will continue to hold the province and premier to account in all ways they are able, adding the Liberals would welcome the chance to return to the legislature to debate the legislation the Liberals tabled. She said the other request coming from the Liberal Caucus is one for a major project registry where citizens can visit to understand the status of a project and its approval.

Druhan said the province should embrace opportunity, adding the Liberals want to see the province grow, but that doesn’t mean rubber stamping every project that comes along.