Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill Campaigns in Antigonish

Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill came through Antigonish Wednesday as part of his campaign trail.

When asked what he was discussing with Antigonishers during his visit, Churchill said trust is a big issue for people because the Liberals are promising to make life better for people. He said voters want to make sure whatever leader or party they vote for will be able to follow through on their commitments.

Churchill said the province also has to deal with the housing crisis, adding the Liberals have a plan to build 80,000 new homes. He also pointed to the number of people in the province without a family doctor, adding his party plans to build or expand 40 health clinics across the province.

Speaking about Antigonish Liberal candidate Shelia Sears, Churchill called her a good person who is running to serve and wants to focus on the things that matter in health care.

As for why residents should vote for the Liberals over the other two parties, Churchill said the Liberals have the best plan for people, stating they will give the most money back to residents in taxes, protect renters, build more houses and apartments, and get back to the basics in health care by making sure they get more doctors back in family medicine and attaching more residents to a family doctor.