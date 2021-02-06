Nova Scotia Liberal Party Pays Tribute to outgoing Leader Stephen McNeil

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party paid tribute to their outgoing leader Stephen McNeil at their

virtual leadership convention Saturday evening. McNeil has spent 17 years in public life, 14 of those as Liberal leader and the past seven as Premier. The party prepared a video tribute of McNeil’s career politics that was shown at the convention. Later, McNeil spoke to party members, thanking them, MLA’s, cabinet ministers family and friends for their support.

McNeil is confident the Liberals can achieve a third consecutive term in office. He appealed for party unity in supporting his successor.

The Liberals have until May of next year to call a provincial election, but it is expected one will be called before then.