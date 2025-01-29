Nova Scotia Minimum Wage to Increase by $1.30 an Hour this Year

It’s the largest increase in Nova Scotia’s minimum wage in the province’s history.

Officials with the provincial Labour, Skills and Immigration Department say the rate will rise by $1.30 an hour this year. The rate will first rise to $15.70 an hour on April first, and then to $16.50 on October first. The current minimum wage is $15.20 hourly.

Department Minister Nolan Young says inflation continues to put pressure on families and the province is doing what it can to help.

With the increases, workers earning the minimum wage and working 37.5 hours per week will say an annual pay raise of up to $2,535.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour says the increase is a good start towards a living wage. However, it’s concerned Nova Scotia is not getting to a living wage fast enough