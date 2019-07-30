Nova Scotia Nature Trust has a new Protected Area under its Care between Mabou and Inverness

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has announced a new protected area in Inverness County, a 2,000 acre section of Cape Breton wilderness dubbed the Mabou Highlands Conservation Lands. The announcement has made at a community event in Mabou on Saturday.

The trust says the section of land includes coastline between Mabou and Inverness stretching four kilometers along the coast, leading from the sea and two and a half kilometers inland to the top of the mountains between Sight Point and south of MacKinnons brook.

Bonnie Sutherland, Executive Director of the Nature Trust, gave a lot of credit to David Rumsey and his wife Abby, who donated a conservation easement on their 280 acre property overlooking Mackinnon’s Brook last year, and who donated $600,000 for the conservation effort. David also reached out to other land owners, which helped the Nature Trust piece together 11 new properties encompassing 1,500 acres.

The federal government offered a big chunk on the funding for the project, along with the public who donated to the Nature Trust.

Sutherland said more good news could be on the way, with a large block of Crown land adjoining the new conservation lands pending designation as the Cape Mabou Wilderness Area. More landowners inspired by the announcement also approached the Nature Trust about adding their own lands to the Mabou Highlands legacy.

The Nature Trust is looking for volunteers to help with the long-term monitoring and care of the Mabou Highlands.