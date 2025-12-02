Nova Scotia Nature Trust Reaches Fund-Raising Goal to protect Plaister Cliffs, a Coastal Property along the Bras D’or Lakes

A one month flash campaign by the Nova Scotia Nature Trust to preserve a parcel of land just east of Baddeck has been declared a success

The campaign was launched in early November, with a goal to raise $400,000 to protect Plaister Cliffs, a coastal property on the Bras D’or Lakes.

Executive Director Bonnie Sutherland says through the generosity of Nova Scotia’s they reached their goal.

Sutherland says this 1,000 acre property is quite rare in the world.

Sutherland says acquiring a property such as this is quite special as 85 per cent of Nova Scotia’s coastal property is privately owned and mostly subdivided.

Sutherland says this is part of a bigger campaign by the trust to protect even more land in Nova Scotia, including another 230 acre karst property on the Bras d’Or.