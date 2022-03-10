Tim Horton's Antigonish
Nova Scotia Nature Trust Secures Three Properties for Protection including Inverness County’s Lowland Cove

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust announced the addition of three properties to its safeguarded

Hikers at Lowland Cove (photo by Ashley MacDonald)

natural legacy, including Lowland Cove in Northern Inverness County.

The Nature trust announced a public campaign last September to raise the final $200,000 needed to secure all three lands. Bonnie Sutherland, executive director of the Nature Trust, said with all three properties, they became land purchases, which required a lot of leg work to get the deals lined up.

The Lowland Cove section includes 40 hectares of coastal habitats, and represents a milestone in linking the proposed Seawall Trail.

Sutherland called it a step forward in protecting the lands as well as providing public access.