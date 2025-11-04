Nova Scotia Nature Trusts Launches Fund-Raising Campaign to Protect Plaister Cliffs Property near Baddeck

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has launched a one month flash campaign to preserve a parcel of land just east of Baddeck.

The Trust’s Executive Director Bonnie Sutherland says they are looking to raise $400,000 between now and the end of November to protect Plaister Cliffs, a coastal property on the Bras d’or Lakes

Sutherland says every donation to help to save Plaister Cliffs by November 28th will unlock four times more; a $100 gift unlocks $400 for a total of $500. A $1,000 gift becomes $5,000.