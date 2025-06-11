Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender Highlights Housing during a Visit to Pictou County

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender was in Pictou County on Tuesday to highlight affordable housing. Chender came to the area to visit the EastCut Wood Building Solutions panelized and modular housing plant in the former TrentonWorks facility.

Chender says housing is unaffordable for many Nova Scotians, and work by companies like EastCut can put a dent in that.

Chender says she wanted to visit the plant to see what the company is doing.

With efforts to support local businesses in the current economic climate, Chender says there’s a huge opportunity in housing and construction with a panelized aproach like EastCut is doing.