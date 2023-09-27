Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender Raises Housing Issues during visits to Cape Breton and Antigonish

Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender was in Antigonish and Cape Breton yesterday as part

of a Housing Tour.

She met with media outlets and stakeholders in CBRM before crossing the Canso Causeway to speak with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, meet with members of the St. FX Students’ Union, and host a Member Meet-Up event.

Prior to the Antigonish meetings, Chender said she hears from a lot of residents who are finding it challenging to find a home, adding action is needed, specifically when it comes to building housing.

Chender said she sees housing being a big issue in the next provincial election. The Housing tour will take Chender to the South Shore today, then to the Valley and the HRM later in the week.