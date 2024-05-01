Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender visits Pictou West

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender is in Pictou West today supporting NDP candidate Melinda MacKenzie.

Chender says the party is excited to have MacKenzie as a candidate, adding party is hoping MacKenzie can continue the NDP tradition of leadership in Picotu West. The NDP represented Pictou West from 2003-2013 when Charlie Parker was the MLA and served as Speaker of the House of Assembly and Minister for Natural Resources and Energy.

Chender said every race is important as it is an opportunity to make sure Nova Scotians have their voices heard.

The Pictou West by-election is set for Tuesday, May 21.