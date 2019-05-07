Nova Scotia Nurses Union Presents Report On Health Care on How Nurses can increase access to Primary Care

The province’s nursing union presented a report and a number of recommendations regarding

health care.

Janet Hazelton, president of the NSNU, said the report identifies how nurses can help increase access to primary health care in the province.

Some of the specific recommendations includes training for registered nurses to allow them to prescribe medications and order diagnostic tests, hiring nurse practitioners to assist with in-home care, and allow nurse practitioners to admit and transfer patients.

The recommendations come after a year-long study by the union.