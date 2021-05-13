Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Janet Hazelton says Nurses Continue to Answer the Call in the COVID-19 Pandemic

This is National Nursing Week. The theme this year is “We Answer the Call”, to highlight the many roles that nurses play.

The president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, Antigonish native Janet Hazelton says nurses

have played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19. She says from testing, immunizing and treating those who have been infected, to offering compassion and care to patients and residents, nurses are helping to keep the healthcare system afloat.

Hazelton says it’s been stressful for nurses since the pandemic began.

Hazelton says nurses have always answered the call, but for this past year, it’s been more highlighted than ever.