Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Janet Hazelton says Nurses Have Answered the Call

The president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union says nurses have risen to the occasion. This is

National Nursing Week, and the theme this year is “We Answer the Call”. Antigonish native Janet Hazelton says nurses have answered the call over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic; showing up for work when others stayed home, and for that we should be thankful.

Hazelton says it’s been a stressful two years and an uncertain time, as nurses didn’t know what potentially they might encounter when they arrived for work.

With public health lockdowns and shutdowns, Hazelton says nurses had to be everything for the patient.

Hazelton says COVID-19 did identify the occupational risk of nursing. Going forward, Hazelton says measures will be taken to ensure there are enough supplies such as personal protective equipment to keep nurses safe.