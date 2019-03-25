Nova Scotia Nurses Union President Pleased with new Nursing Act

The head of the province’s nurses union said she hopes a piece of recently introduced legislation will help with nursing shortages.

On March 15, the provincial government introduced the Nursing Act, which will create a single

regulatory body for nurses in Nova Scotia. The new body will be a merger of the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Nova Scotia and the College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia. The act will also enable the college to expand scopes of practice for individual licensed practical nurses and registered nurses, and remove the requirement for nurse practitioners to establish a formal relationship with a physician before they can practice.

Nova Scotia Nurses Union president and Antigonish native Janet Hazelton said they were consulted and provided input for the act. For the most part, she said, the province listened to concerns and made some changes.

Hazelton said she was also pleased with the language around the scopes of practices for all nurses. She said nurse practitioners are being hired across the province to help with primary healthcare, which Hazelton called a good move by the health authority and the government.