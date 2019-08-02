Nova Scotia PC’s Announce Critic Responsibilities

With the departure of three members of his caucus, PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim

Houston is changing some critic assignments. Chris d’Entremont, Eddie Orrell and Alfie MacLeod have given up their seats in the legislature to run in this fall’s federal election. Their resignations became effective yesterday.

Houston will remain the critic for the Premier’s Office, Executive Council, Intergovernmental Affairs and the departments of Business and Immigration and becomes critic for Tourism Nova Scotia.

Among local caucus members, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, the party’s house leader, adds Internal Affairs, Service Nova Scotia and the Elections Act to his critic responsibilities. He is also the critic for Gaelic Affiars and Energy and Mines. He will sit on the Standing Committees on Assembly Matters and Internal Affairs

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane remains as Caucus Chair, and critic for Health and Wellness and the Advisory Council on the Status of Women. MacFarlane will become a member of the new Standing Committee on Health.

Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn, the Deputy Leader, stays on as critic for Transportaion and Infrastructure Renewal. He also sits on the Standing Committee on Economic Development and Natural Resources