Nova Scotia Power Begin Upgrades in Port Hawkesbury

Nova Scotia Power is spending over $850,000 in equipment upgrades in Port Hawkesbury. The work is set to begin today and run for about two months.

A release from NSP states the work will involve replacing 32 power poles and upgrading equipment along Reeves Street, which they say will help reduce unplanned outages in the area.

Sections of Reeves Street will be reduced to three lanes of traffic Monday through Thursday each week from 7 AM to 5 PM and traffic control personnel will be on-site. They are asking motorists to stay attentive in the work area.

David Rhodenizer, a spokesperson for NSP, said NSP invests around $100 million each year for service reliability projects.

Rhodenizer said the current infrastructure is at the end of its expected lifespan, noting the poles being replaced are around 40 years old.