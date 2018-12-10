Nova Scotia Power Conducting Maintenance Work on Transmission Towers on Cape Breton side of the Canso Causeway.

Nova Scotia Power is performing required maintenance work on the two transmission towers on the Cape Breton side of the Canso Causeway.

In a release, NSP stated they don’t expect any traffic impacts, but Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal are aware that NSP will be on site and motorists will see crews on-site throughout the week.

Crews are performing planned steel maintenance of the support structure of the towers. NSP stated the current work is not related to work initiated in the summer which has yet to be rescheduled.