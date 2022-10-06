Nova Scotia Power continues reconnecting Customers Still Out

A release from Nova Scotia Power states restoration efforts continue to focus on the Northeast

and Cape Breton, areas they say were the hardest hit by Fiona.

Eighty percent of the remaining outages caused by post tropical storm Fiona, are single customer outages – and the majority of those are in the Northeast. The work required to restore power for each of these customers takes at least one crew and repairs can take time.

Over 98 per cent of the customers impacted by Fiona are restored. The majority of the remaining customers are expected to be restored by Sunday, although it’s possible there could be individual customers remaining NSP will continue to work with one on one, given the extensive damage they’ve experienced.