Nova Scotia Power Continuing work on Installing Lines on New Towers Across the Strait of Canso

Nova Scotia Power Inc. recently completed installing the first of what will be six power lines crossing the Strait Of Canso.

Company spokesperson Tiffany Chase says over the last year NSPI worked on setting up a new high voltage transmission line across the Strait of Canso beside the existing line. Late last year, they completed constructing six new towers, the tallest in Atlantic Canada, and they’ve been working on installing the lines on those new towers since.

NSPI personnel will be on both sides of the Strait to let the traffic know about the brief interruptions. Chase said NSP appreciates people’s patience as they complete the work.

The work is scheduled to continue through the month of June.