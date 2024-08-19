Nova Scotia Power has a Planned Outage in the Goshen Area Tuesday, Affecting about 1,000 Customers

Nova Scotia Power has a planned power outage set for Tuesday, August 20, that will last for 12 hours and affect about 1,000 customers. NSP stated the work is needed in order for crews to safely make repairs and ensure reliable power service for customers.

Crews will make repairs to the main transmission line running from Indian Harbour to Country Harbour Mines, and the outage will affect some customers in the communities of St. Mary’s, Bickerton, Indian Harbour, Goshen, Sherbrooke, Country Harbour, Fisherman’s Harbour, Sonora, and neighbouring communities between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.