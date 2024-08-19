Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Nova Scotia Power has a Planned Outage in the Goshen Area Tuesday, Affecting about 1,000 Customers

Aug 19, 2024 | Local News

Nova Scotia Power has a planned power outage set for Tuesday, August 20, that will last for 12 hours and affect about 1,000 customers. NSP stated the work is needed in order for crews to safely make repairs and ensure reliable power service for customers.

Nova Scotia Power photo

 

Crews will make repairs to the main transmission line running from Indian Harbour to Country Harbour Mines, and the outage will affect some customers in the communities of St. Mary’s, Bickerton, Indian Harbour, Goshen, Sherbrooke, Country Harbour, Fisherman’s Harbour, Sonora, and neighbouring communities between 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year