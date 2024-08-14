Nova Scotia Power has Planned Power Outage in Pictou County Tonight

There is a planned power outage for parts of Pictou County tonight.

Nova Scotia Power’s Senior Director, Energy Delivery, Matt Drover, says the service interruption is to allow crews to replace three poles near the Haliburton substation that have been weakened by previous storms.

The planned outage begins at 9 tonight and ends at 5 Thursday morning.

Areas impacted by the outage include the town of Pictou, Carbou, Scotsburn, Three Brooks, Lyons Brook, Waterside and neighbouring communities.

Drover says NSP is investing more money than it ever has before on ensuring its system is more resilient to storms. He says the utility is spending $230 million this year on this work and $45 million on tree trimming across the province.