Nova Scotia Power issues warning about a Text Message Scam

Nova Scotia Power is warning customers against a text message scam.

A press release from NSP states the scam involves customers receiving a fraudulent message to let people know about a refund. The text directs people to click a link, pick their bank, and enter their pin to access the refund.

NSP says these texts are not from the comapny, adding they would never ask customers for a PIN. They are asking people not to click on link and to report the texts to law enforcement.

NSP also asked customers to call their Customer Care Centre at 1-800-428-6230 to confirm any unexpected communications about bill payments or credits seeming to come from NSP.