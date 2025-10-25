Nova Scotia Power Planning Two Scheduled Outages in Richmond and Guysborough Counties Early Sunday Morning

Nova Scotia is planning two scheduled power outages locally early Sunday morning.

One is a six hour interruption in Richmond County in the Isle Madame area The utility says it has laid a new subsea cable that connects power to the island. It is now complete and crews will use that outage to energize the cable. The power will be out for six hours from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday morning and will affect all communities on Isle Madame.

The second outage Sunday is in Guysborough County from Melrose to Fishermen’s Harbour from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews will be making repairs to the feeder that serves power to the area.

Communities affected include Melrose, Waternish, Stillwater, Sherbrooke, Goldenville, Jordanville, Indian Harbour Lake, Port Hildford, Holland Harbour, Harpellville, Bickerton West, Port Bickerton, Fisherman’s Harbour and neighbouring communities.

Residents of the communities affected have been notified by Nova Scotia Power by automated call.

More information can be found on the planning outage page on the utility’s web site.