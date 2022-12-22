Nova Scotia Power preparing for the Approaching Storm

Nova Scotia Power is getting its crews ready for the approaching storm.

Utility officials say it will open its Emergency Operations Centre Friday morning at 10 a.m. support response efforts.

NSP says it is preparing for high winds and heavy rain across the province, beginning in the western part of the province Friday afternoon and moving into Cape Breton overnight and into Saturday morning.

The company’s Storm Lead Sean Borden says it has been monitoring the forecasts for several days and are positioning crews across the province so it can respond as safely and quickly as possible. He says the company will do everything it can to try to ensure the least amout of disruption to holiday plans by its customers. Border says based on the current forecast, it expects the storm to cause power outages, so it’s taking every precaution to ensure the utility is ready to respond.