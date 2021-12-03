Nova Scotia Power Replacing Streetlights in Inverness County

Nova Scotia Power will be replacing streetlights around Inverness County.

Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald told last night’s meeting of municipal council that NSP is starting to tackle burned out lights, and they expect to finish by the end of January.

Any lights have not been replaced by that time should be brought to the attention of the municipality, the CAO said.

When asked about Community Lights, MacDonald said the municipality is hoping their application will be approved soon by the federal government.

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis asked about a request for a streetlight that is off Route #19, and the CAO replied that NSP will replace any light they can get to, regardless of which road the pole is on.