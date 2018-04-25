Nova Scotia Power sets New Record for Electricity Generated from Renewable Energy

With some help from facilities locally, Nova Scotia Power says it set a new record for the amount of electricity it generated from renewable energy.

N-S-P says 29 per cent of its electricity came from renewables last year. The previous record of 28 per cent was set in 2016.

Wind power takes up the largest share of renewable energy generated at 19 per cent, followed by hydro and tidal at 8 per cent, and biomass at 2 per cent.

Some of the contributors locally to renewable energy includes a number of community based wind projects, as well as larger operations such as the Glen Dhu, Sable, Point Tupper and Wreck Cove wind farms. There’s also the Biomass facility at Port Hawkesbury Paper.