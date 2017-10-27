Nova Scotia Power takes to the air to finish assembly of new transmission towers in Aulds Cove area

Trans-Canada Highway at Aulds Cove to allow safe navigation of the helicopter carrying the tower components. Traffic stops will be a few minutes in duration, a few times daily over the next two weeks. Nova Scotia power will be using a helicopter to complete assembly of six new transmission towers across the Canso Strait. Brief traffic stops will be required on theTrans-Canada Highway at Aulds Cove to allow safe navigation of the helicopter carrying the tower components. Traffic stops will be a few minutes in duration, a few times daily over the next two weeks.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to ensure safe travel through the area during this work. The new transmission line will provide an important back-up power source between Cape Breton and the Mainland, as well as enable additional hydroelectricity to flow from Newfoundland and Labrador as part of the Maritime Link.