Nova Scotia Power to Have Power Meters Read Manually as It Continues to deal with the Aftermath of a Cyber Attack on its Systems

Nova Scotia Power is returning to crews manually reading customers’ meters as it continues to sort through a cyber attack on its systems earlier this year.

Utility officials say meters at local homes and businesses continued to accurately record energy use , but that information can’t be sent electronically to NSP’s billing system

When billing resumed, most customers received estimated bills based on past use. Nova Scotia Power says to provide customers with a bill based on actual energy use, rather than an estimate, it has returned temporarily.

Several dozen contractors out in the field now, reading meters on homes. They started last week.

Meter readers will wear Nova Scotia Power branded clothing and will carry an ID badge. Customers don’t need to be home to have their meters read.

For more information visit: nspower.ca/billing.