Nova Scotia Power to have two short Power Outages in the Aulds Cove Area today

There will be two, short, planned power outages today in the Aulds Cove and surrounding area.

Nova Scotia Power says the outages are required so crews can perform upgrades to the main transmission line in the area to improve reliability of service

The first was between 6 and 6:15 this morning and the second from 4:30 and 4:45 p.m.

About 1,400 customers in the communities of Aulds Cove, Cape Jack, Frankville, Havre Boucher, Linwood, Monastery, Mulgrave and surrounding area will be affected.

Customers affected by these outages have received an automated call; the information is also on the utility’s web site.

NSP encourages customers to reach out to their customer care team to ensure they have up to date contact information at 1-800-428-6230.