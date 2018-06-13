Nova Scotia Power to install Smart Meters Province-Wide

Nova Scotia Power received approval from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to implement smart meters, a move NSP says will help them better serve its customers.

NSP President and CEO Karen Hutt says the new meters will allow the company to create a more modern energy grid capable to supporting further innovation. The project will involve replacing existing meters with the smart meters, which will send readings several times a day to NSP through a safe and secure private wireless network built as part of the project.

Hutt said municipalities that own their power utilities, such as the Town of Antigonish, will have to make their own decisions on the meters.

Hutt said NSP will spend the balance of 2018 getting all of the details and plans in place, and begin the roll out of the meters in 2019 with the aim of having the project complete by 2020. She said NSP is excited about the $133 million project, which NSP says will reduce costs in the electricity system by $ 38 million over 20 years.