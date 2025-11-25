Nova Scotia Power To Meet With Provincial Representatives today

The provincial government is meeting with Nova Scotia Power representatives today to discuss the concerns of customers.

A release from the PCs states they asked NSP to appear before the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee to discuss items such as billing and an overall loss in trust from the public.

The committee meeting will take place this afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

Inverness MLA and committee member for the Natural Resources and Economic Development department, Kyle MacQuarrie, requested the meeting after several constituents reached out to him with largely inflated power bills.