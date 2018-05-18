Nova Scotia Power Warns Customers about Text Message Scam

Nova Scotia Power is warning customers about a text message scam that is making the rounds in the province. In this scam, the text message indicates NSP has sent the customer funds and directs the recipient to click a link, select their bank and enter the PIN to access funds.

The texts do not originate from Nova Scotia Power. The utility says it would never ask customers to provide personal information like their PIN.

If you have clicked on one of these links, contact your bank immediately. If you received one of these messages, report the incident to police.