Nova Scotia Power warns Local Customers of a Phone Scam

There’s a warning of another phone scam making the rounds locally. Nova Scotia Power says it’s been alerted of a scam where a caller is posing as being a representative from the utility.

NSP say in this hoax, customers receive a recorded phone message about an overdue account. The call appears to come from Nova Scotia Power’s Customer Care Centre. The recording directs the customer to call a different phone number to arrange payment or risk immediate disconnection of their power.

Payment is accepted in many forms including gift cards.

Nova Scotia Power says the calls are not from the company. They point out the tuilty would not call cusomers out of the blue and issue an utlimatum on first contact. Also, the company doesn’t accept gift cards as payment.

If you are suspicious about a request for payment or status of their account, call the NSP Customer Care Centre at 1-800-428-6230 to confirm if the call is legitimate. If you have provided personal or financial information as part of this scam, you should contact your bank and report it to police.