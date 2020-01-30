Nova Scotia Power Warns of a Phone Scam

Nova Scotia Power says there’s a new phone scam that targets its customers. NSP say in this scam, a caller poses as a representative of the utility, demanding payment or risk disconnection of power. The caller threatens to send a crew to the customer’s house within the hour, and provides a false employee name and truck number.

Payment is demanded via a pre-paid credit card or in some cases a gift card.

Nova Scotia Power says it would never call customers unexpectedly and issue and ultimatum on first contact, and it doesn’t accept gift cards as payment.

If you are suspicious about a request for payment, call the Customer Care Centre at 1-800-428-6230. If you have received such a call call your local police. If you have provided personal or financial information as part of the scam, you should contacting your financial institution immediately.