Nova Scotia Power’s New Tower Construction at Canso Causeway nearing completion

Nova Scotia Power is on their final construction phase for their project over the Strait of Canso. Towers were erected in effort to increase hydroelectricity travelling from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia and to help meet the 2020 deadline for a 40% reneweable energy plan in the province.

Spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power, Tiffany Chase says the final step for the towers is the installation of high voltage cables that will link the six new towers. As a result of this, Chase says that marine traffic only will be affected, and only for a short period of time.

Vessels intending to travel through this area should contact the onsite standby vessel or the Canso Lock, and proceed with caution through the area.