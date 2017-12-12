Nova Scotia Power’s Transmission Power installation project in Strait of Canso Pauses

Nova Scotia Power’s final construction phase for its project over the Strait of Canso is on hold. Transmission towers have been erected aimed at increasing hydroelectricity travelling from Newfoundland to Nova Scotia and to help the province meet its 2020 deadline for a 40 per cent renewable energy plan.

The current work involves installing high voltage electrical cables that will link the six new transmission towers. The first step is to install a pilot line to guide the installation of the electric line. Nova Scotia Power officials say on Sunday one of the pilot lines fell to the ground and the water below as it was being pulled to the next tower. No one was hurt, and risk mitigation measures were in place to protect everyone on site.

Line installation has been stopped to review how the incident occurred and take appropriate measures to resume work.

Marine traffic restrictions remain in place until the pilot line has been secured and removed. That is expected to be happen in the next day or two; marine restrictions will be lifted once work resumes.