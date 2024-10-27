Nova Scotia Provincial Election to be held November 26th

For the second time this fall, Nova Scotians are going to the polls, this time in a provincial election.

Premier Tim Houston visited Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc asking him to dissolve the legislature. The Nova Scotia election will be held November 26. This comes on the heels of municipal elections in the province, held on October 19th.

Houston says the world has changed a lot since the PC’s were first elected to power in 2021 with new challenges that require a new mandate. He adds a PC government is ready to make significant, new investments focused on affordability and housing, but before that happens, he feels Nova Scotians should have their say.

Houston adds with the instability in Ottawa and the potential of a federal election coming soon, Nova Scotia needs a government with a strong mandate to negotiate and stand up for the province against the Trudeau government that is increasingly treating Nova Scotia like second hand citizens.