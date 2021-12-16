Nova Scotia records 287 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 287 new cases of COVID-19.

Health and Wellness Department officials says there are 191 new infections in Central Zone, 57 in Eastern Zone, 24 in Northern Zone and 15 in Western Zone.

There are no new cases reported at Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. Two residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive and one staff member from Mary’s Court, the licensed long0term care neighbourhood has tested positive. No one is in hospital.

All staff and residents are fully vaccinated and all residents of Mary’s Court have had a boostr shot.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,852 tests. Six