Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games Open Today in Antigonish Town and County

This entry was posted in News on .

More than 700 participants are in Antigonish Town and County this weekend for the Nova

The logo of Jeux Regionaux de la Novelle-Ecosse, the Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games. It is actually the combination of three logos submitted in a school contest when the games were originally scheduled for the area four years ago. The flaming Acadian Star with a torch signifies where the torch is handed to the host region. Another drew the building of Chez Deslauriers and the third is an Acadian coloured jellyfish, signifying the many jellyfish in Pomquet waters.

Scotia Regional Acadian Games.   Luke Rennie is vice-president of the games organizing committee, and head of the Pomquet Region at the Games.   He says various sports and cultural activities will be hosted at local schools.

 

Various sports begin this afternoon, with opening ceremonies this evening at 6:30 for participants and coaches at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School.

A complete list of schedules can be found by following a link on the 989XFM Facebook page.  The games wrap up Sunday afternoon.