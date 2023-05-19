Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games Open Today in Antigonish Town and County

More than 700 participants are in Antigonish Town and County this weekend for the Nova

Scotia Regional Acadian Games. Luke Rennie is vice-president of the games organizing committee, and head of the Pomquet Region at the Games. He says various sports and cultural activities will be hosted at local schools.

Various sports begin this afternoon, with opening ceremonies this evening at 6:30 for participants and coaches at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School.

A complete list of schedules can be found by following a link on the 989XFM Facebook page. The games wrap up Sunday afternoon.