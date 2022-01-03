Nova Scotia Reports 1,020 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting 1,020 new cases of COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness

Department officials say more than half of the new infections are in Central Zone with 664. Eastern Zone has 120 new cases, Northern Zone has 104 and Western Zone has 132.

There are 36 people in hospital with four in ICU. Since the Omicron variant was first identified in the province, 31 have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19. The remaining five cases were in hospital before Omicron arrived.

In a COVID-19 briefing Premier Tim Houston says Nova Scotians came out in droves to book booster appointments for those over 30. Houston says most of the new 92,000 January appointments that became available this week have been taken. Houston says for those who did not get their appointments, more will soon become available.

Houston says while there are no new restrictions or changes, government is continuing to monitor the situation. Houston says the province will not hesitate to do what is needed to keep Nova Scotians safe. The province is planning another COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.