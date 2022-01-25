Nova Scotia Reports Five New COVID-19 Deaths, 11 new Hospitalizations and Nine Discharges

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are have been five deaths related to COVID-19; a women in her 70s in Central Zone, three men in their 80s in Central Zone and a woman in her 80s in Eastern Zone.

The province is also reporting 11 new hospital admissions and nine discharges. There are 92 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and receiving specialized care in COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 15 people in the ICU.

There are also 92 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care. There are also 120 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia has 492 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 234 new cases in Central Zone, 62 in Eastern Zone, 80 Cases in Northern Zone and 116 cases in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 4,250 active cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3.154 tests.