Nova Scotia Reports One Death, 616 new cases of COVID-19

There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19, the fourth in recent days. Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 80s in Central Zone died. Since the pandemic began, 115 people have died of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

There have also been 15 new hospital admissions and 16 discharges. There are 58 people in hospital, with four in ICU.

The province is also reporting 616 new cases of COVID-19. There are 332 new infections in Central Zone, 103 in Eastern Zone, 69 in Northern Zone and 112 in Western Zone.

It’s estimated Nova Scotia has 6,796 active cases of the virus.